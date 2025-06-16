Until a few days ago, most Americans probably had never heard the name Alex Padilla. The 52-year-old Democrat, who serves as California’s senior U.S. senator, is about as mild-mannered and low-key as politicians come. But then federal agents decided to drag him from a news conference in Los Angeles, shoving him to the ground and handcuffing him, all for having the temerity to ask a question of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"If this is how the Department of Homeland Security responds to a senator with a question,” an emotional Padilla told reporters on Thursday in a clip that has since gone viral, "you can only imagine what they’re doing to farmworkers, to cooks, to day laborers out in the Los Angeles community and throughout California and throughout the country.”

Now Padilla, whose parents came to the U.S. as undocumented immigrants from Mexico, is being lauded as a hero. And the policy views he has long held about creating more protections and pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants are now being heard by more Americans.