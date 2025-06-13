You can't have two kings in one kingdom. The relationship between two men with such strong egos won’t last very long.

When asked in February what would happen to Elon Musk and Donald Trump, I answered that way. Four months later, Musk left the administration as expected. Although he said he is somewhat regretful, it seems too late to repair the relationship at this point.

The recent verbal sparring between these two grown men — the leader of the world’s No. 1 superpower and the richest man on Earth — was downright juvenile. Musk called Trump's recent tax and spending bill "outrageous” and a “disgusting abomination," adding that it would only increase the national debt, and asserted that the president wouldn't have won the last election without his help. He proceeded to repost a call for Trump's impeachment, floated the idea of forming a new political party representing “80% of the middle class and claimed that Trump's tariff policies would trigger a U.S. recession in the second half of the year.