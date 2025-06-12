As the world learns to navigate an era of volatile American politics, global defense partnerships are being reshaped. Donald Trump’s chaotic return to the White House has called into question America’ reliability as a security guarantor and U.S. allies are seeking new forms of international cooperation.

An ambitious expression of this shift is the Global Combat Air Program, a joint effort between Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy to develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2035.

GCAP is more than just a weapons platform. It is a statement of strategic autonomy, industrial innovation and trilateral cooperation among democracies that are, each in their own way, redefining their role on the global stage. And now, as reports emerge that Japan and India have discussed possible Indian participation in GCAP, the project stands at a potential inflection point.