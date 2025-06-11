Recently, Canada’s first ministers expressed strong support for trade diversification and re-engagement with key global markets — including China. Before going any further, Ottawa needs to come to its senses and scrutinize this potential pivot.

This renewed enthusiasm for economic rapprochement with Beijing is deeply concerning. China has shown a clear track record of economic bullying and political intimidation toward Canada in recent years, particularly when former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ran the show in Ottawa.

The first ministers’ statement reflects a pragmatic, if anxious, response to the looming trade threats from the Trump administration. Facing potential tariffs and economic disruption from its largest trading partner, Canada’s provincial and federal leadership appears to be seeking insurance through market diversification.