Whether by land, sea or air, transportation remains one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, representing more than a fifth of the total.
Climate change-inducing pollution is set to rise as urbanization accelerates and demand for travel increases, particularly in least developed countries (LDCs) and small island developing states (SIDS).
Transport-related emissions in these countries remain disproportionately high despite relatively low vehicle ownership rates — sometimes as few as 30 vehicles per 1,000 residents in parts of Africa, for example. This is largely due to the prevalence of old, inefficient vehicles running on substandard fuels.
