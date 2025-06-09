Whether by land, sea or air, transportation remains one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, representing more than a fifth of the total.

Climate change-inducing pollution is set to rise as urbanization accelerates and demand for travel increases, particularly in least developed countries (LDCs) and small island developing states (SIDS).

Transport-related emissions in these countries remain disproportionately high despite relatively low vehicle ownership rates — sometimes as few as 30 vehicles per 1,000 residents in parts of Africa, for example. This is largely due to the prevalence of old, inefficient vehicles running on substandard fuels.