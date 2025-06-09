Relationship status: It’s complicated.
The simmering feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and tech titan Elon Musk has gone public, sending Tesla’s stock tumbling then rebounding, calling his government contracts into question and leaving Trump possibly in a more commanding position over the world’s richest man.
But really, who knows what to make of this always-odd pairing between two erratic men?
