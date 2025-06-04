In a world that appears deeply divided, India-Japan partnerships offer a ray of hope among fraying political and military ties and global tariff mayhem.

The two countries already have long-standing ties, including ancient cultural links through Buddhism and the more recent collaboration between Maruti Udyog Limited and Suzuki Motor’s — started in 1981, the joint venture, which has captured half of the Indian car market, has only strengthened over time.

The next set of opportunities lies in green and advanced technologies, clean energy first and foremost. As with Maruti Suzuki, this sector offers fertile ground for bringing together Japan’s design and research prowess with India’s vast human resources and low-cost manufacturing.