In today's rapidly evolving entertainment landscape, Japan is in a unique and privileged position.

As global streaming giants battle for market share, Japan has something that can't be manufactured overnight: Decades worth of cultural content that has proven its global appeal. Anime has become Japan's most powerful soft power tool and provides a springboard for further expansion.

This is a pivotal moment for "Peak Japan" — a term used by some to signal that the country has passed its prime and by others to indicate its stellar global popularity. Japan possesses the creative foundations to become a dominant player in global streaming content, but this requires coordinated action between government and industry.