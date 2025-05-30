Could rice prices in Japan drop to less than half their current level?

Many foreign observers of Japan’s foreign and security policies, both within and outside the country, may overlook the significance of what seems like a purely domestic issue. But the ongoing rice crisis — and how the government handles it — could spell serious trouble for political forces that have long relied on and benefited from policies keeping rice prices artificially high without triggering sharp declines.

For them, this is not only a price revolution but rather a political revolution in the making.