Every strategist knows that wars are not just won by force. Soft power matters, which is why the Trump administration’s latest move to bar Harvard University from enrolling international students will resonate so badly across Asia.

America and China are already locked in a battle for influence — but Washington risks sabotaging those goals. Even before the Harvard controversy emerged Thursday, the U.S. Embassy in Singapore posted a video on social media last week likening China’s sweeping South China Sea territorial claims to disputes over shared spaces in Singapore’s public housing blocks. It did more than just raise eyebrows.

The online clip landed with a thud, touching a national nerve. More than 80% of Singaporeans live in public housing — a highly prized source of social and economic stability, and many voiced their complaints online.