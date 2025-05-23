Soft power is increasingly central to China’s global dominance, no longer limited to economic prowess or military ambitions. This subtle yet key asset is reshaping Asian culture through the likes of food, film and online content.

China's cultural exports are changing its image abroad, wielding a double-edged sword. On the one hand, they have the potential to foster unity and commonality across the vast Asian continent. On the other, they threaten regional uniqueness and act as a vehicle for Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda.

For nations like Japan and India, China's growing influence poses a serious conundrum: Will they be engulfed in its cultural whirlpool or be able to resist the current?