As China and the United States leapfrog each other with staggering artificial intelligence innovations and the promise of quantum computing hurtles us toward a new dimension of problem-solving, the quest for more processing power with less hardware — for increased computational efficiency — is fierce.

The buzz around technological efficiency extends to reforming complex governance systems — but, as the adage goes, haste makes waste. Impulsive reforms for efficiency’s sake risk ignoring interconnected dependencies and multilateral benefits.

Even cautious cuts can have unintended consequences, but rash restructuring creates shocks that can quickly unravel efforts toward achieving sustainable development. We must find ways to leverage this race for efficiency to strive for lasting peace and prosperity.