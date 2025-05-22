Taku Eto may forever be known as Japan’s modern-day Marie Antoinette.

At a time when the price of rice is at a record high, Eto, the country’s farm minister, essentially told the population: If the staple is too expensive, let them eat the rice they get for free.

"I’ve never bought rice. I get so much from supporters that I have enough to sell,” he told a fundraising event at the weekend, in comments he later said were merely meant to elicit a laugh. Few were amused in a country where the price of the staple food has doubled over the past year. Eto, unsurprisingly, lost his job just days later.