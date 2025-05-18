Silicon Valley-minded venture capitalists (VCs) around the world tend to blindly criticize government capital for innovation as “silly money.”

For sure, there has been a global trend to replicate concepts from Silicon Valley with regards to the “power law” of venture capital, “move fast, break things” disruption, avoidance of government and the “fake it until you make it” confidence, among others.

Nothing could be more wrong — especially when Silicon Valley is fundamentally a sui generis culture and ecosystem.