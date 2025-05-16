Nearly four months into his second term, it’s becoming clear that President Donald Trump’s xenophobic views on immigration are reshaping what it means to become a U.S. citizen.
His vision tilts heavily toward the wealthy and well-to-do, with special shortcuts for them and barriers to entry for the rest — particularly the world’s refugees and asylum seekers.
There’s Trump’s proposal for $5 million "gold visa” cards, the prototype of which is literally Trump’s visage and Lady Liberty emblazoned on a golden rectangle. The cards would allow, in Trump’s words, "very high-level people” a "route to citizenship.” One goal of the gold card is to cut years off the typical vetting process, producing residency in as little as two weeks.
