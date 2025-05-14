The latest developments in artificial intelligence and its influence on the integrity of the information space are looking bleak.

The world’s most important conference in this field, the AI Action Summit, which was held in Paris in February, marked a clear shift in focus — one prioritizing opportunity and a pro-business attitude over the once-central concerns of safety and regulation. This shift was even reflected in the event’s name: Previously known as the AI Safety Summit, held in the United Kingdom in 2023, and the AI Seoul Summit from last year, the latest rebranding suggests an unmistakable departure from an emphasis on risk management to one on rapid development.

This shift came in the shadow of the sudden success of DeepSeek, a significantly cheaper Chinese competitor to ChatGPT. With the AI race accelerating, the Paris summit signaled that this is now taking precedence over conversations about governance, mitigating threats and ethical concerns.