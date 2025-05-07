The political turmoil continues in South Korea. While Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung easily secured nomination to be his party’s candidate in the June 3 election to replace impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol, he suffered a potential career-ending judicial defeat earlier this month.

Lee had been convicted of election fraud and received a one year prison sentence, suspended for two years, that, under the Constitution, would render him ineligible to run in the election. That verdict was later overturned on appeal and he was home free until the Supreme Court reversed the South Korean High Court's decision on May 1 and ordered a quick retrial with such specific instructions that his conviction is now certain.

With Lee continuing his campaign on the belief that a final appeal will not be issued until after the election, what legislative and judicial strategies will be launched to keep him in the Blue House? More court drama will ensue if Lee wins.