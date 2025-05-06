Little noticed amid the Trump administration’s efforts to close U.S. borders to illegal drugs, impose tariffs that rebalance global trade, rid the country of illegal immigrants and end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, is its determination to end the use of paper straws.

The Trump team has issued an executive order and a national strategy to rid the country of “the pulpy, soggy mess that torments too many of our citizens whenever they drink through a paper straw.”

Trump has been drinking from this bitter cup for some time. During the 2020 campaign he complained that “Has anyone tried those paper straws? They're not working too good,” adding, “It disintegrates as you drink it.” Worse, “on occasion, they break, they explode.”