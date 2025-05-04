Warren Buffett is stepping down as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, the company he built alongside his later partner Charlie Munger for the past six decades. It’s a final show of humility by a man many consider the greatest investor of all time.

Operating in an era replete with purported Wall Street soothsayers, the 94-year-old Buffett always rejected the idea that anyone — even him — could predict the future. Nicknamed the Oracle of Omaha (a misnomer perhaps), he credited his success to patience and insisting on only buying the businesses he understood. From the early years of Berkshire, those included a textile business, insurance company GEICO, the Buffalo News and See’s Candies. After delivering a 20% annual compounded annual gain between 1964 and 2024, about double that of the S&P 500 Index, the business is now a behemoth valued at more than $1.16 trillion, more than 390,000 employees and acash hoard totaling $347.7 billion.

Buffett gave credit to the people around him, including vice chairman for noninsurance operations, Greg Abel — his chosen successor — and of course Munger, a lawyer by training and poker player. With the influence of Munger, Buffett slowly moved from a philosophy of buying "cigar butt” investments — as he’d learned from his mentor Ben Graham — to a style of investing that might best be characterized today as "quality”: buying great companies at the right price. The key example of that worldview in Berkshire’s portfolio became Apple: "I am embarrassed to say that Tim Cook made more money for Berkshire than I ever did, so credit should be given to him,” Buffett said Saturday, with Apple CEO Cook in the audience.