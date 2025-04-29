There is nothing wrong in the desire to be great. People, groups and states strive to be respected, famous, powerful, even mighty. Or, to put it simply, great.

When it comes to the United States, it was, is and must continue to be a powerful country. Its strength was built by generations of hard-working citizens, researchers, statesmen, businessmen, inventors and freedom defenders. The U.S. built the world order we live in and served for many years as its guardian.

Problems with uncontrolled migration, stunning wealth disparities, structural problems in health and social security, unemployment and decaying infrastructure have accumulated and been debated in America for decades, but have not been taken care of. These could and should be addressed.