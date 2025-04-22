Color me confused. After years of being told not to associate the word “robots” with "Terminator"-type androids, recent news is chock-full of reports of humanoid robots running half marathons or performing dances and other gymnastic maneuvers.
Not only do I have to redraw my mental image of those devices — I’d gotten comfortable with Robot from the 1960s TV show, “Lost in Space" — but there is also news that robots can now build themselves.
There is good reason to be scared — or at least concerned — but as usual, it’s not what you think. Robotics is another of the critical emerging technologies, mastery of which will be central to 21st-century economic leadership. In combination with artificial intelligence, robotics can, and likely will, reshape industrial production on a paradigm-shifting scale. The next industrial revolution will proceed in the footsteps of its robotic participants.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.