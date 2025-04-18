As the Chinese economy continues to struggle, Beijing has turned to what it calls a “low-altitude economy” to stimulate growth and ignite new industries. The sector includes businesses that operate drones and aircraft in low-altitude airspace — generally defined as below 1,000 meters in China.

Drones are being used for anything from spraying pesticides on agricultural fields to delivering food, and preparations are underway for flying taxis to transport passengers across the sea from Shenzhen to the neighboring city of Zhuhai.

While red tape has historically stifled businesses utilizing this airspace, in 2021, the low-altitude economy was included in China's national planning for next-generation transport. Two years later, it was added to its list of strategic emerging industries, alongside fields like biotechnology and commercial satellites.