Chameleons change the color of their skin according to circumstances, as so do some humans.

Since taking office, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has alternated between expressing skepticism about Europe’s alleged overdependence on America for its defensive needs and insisting that the details of U.S. military attacks are not classified, while also lavishing praise on the country's allies in East Asia.

Which one of these is the real Pete Hegseth?