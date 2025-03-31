AI “agents” are coming, whether we are ready or not.

While there is much uncertainty about when AI models will be able to interact autonomously with digital platforms, other AI tools and even humans, there can be little doubt that this development will be transformative — for better or worse. Yet despite all the commentary (and hype) around agentic AI, many big questions remain unaddressed, the biggest being which type of AI agent the tech industry is seeking to develop?

Different models will have vastly different implications. With an “AI as adviser” approach, AI agents would offer individually calibrated recommendations to human decision-makers, leaving humans always in the driver’s seat. But with an “autonomous AI” model, agents will take the wheel on behalf of humans. That is a distinction with profound and far-reaching implications.