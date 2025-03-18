Russia has departed from its long-standing policy toward North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. Once unsupportive — even hostile — toward the dangerous passion project of Pyongyang’s ruling family, the Kremlin has now become an enabler.

In March last year, Moscow vetoed the extension of the United Nations Panel of Experts’ mandate, rendering obsolete the body responsible for keeping the sanctions regime against North Korea accountable.

Besides the obvious blow to coordinated sanctions against North Korea — one of the international community’s main tools for dealing with the regime’s belligerence ever since its first nuclear test in 2006 — Russia’s move speaks more about developments in its relationship with Pyongyang and the so-called axis of evil that these two countries form with China and Iran.