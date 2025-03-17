As if the 2020s weren’t weird enough, we might see woolly mammoths pounding across the tundra by this decade’s close.

Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas-based biotechnology and genetic engineering startup valued at $10 billion, has raised $435 million to "de-extinct” the woolly mammoth, a species that hasn’t walked the Earth in over 4,000 years. The company also plans to clone a dodo bird and a Tasmanian tiger.

Colossal made international headlines earlier this month when it announced it had created a genetically modified mouse with a mammoth-like woolly coat. (Alas, no tiny tusks.)