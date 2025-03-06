When it comes to a U.S. presidential speech given before lawmakers, at least in the past, and regardless of the content, one would expect a highly polished address drafted by a well-versed speechwriter.

Yet Donald Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress since returning to power was disappointing at best and appalling at worst.

The president's address to Congress is one of the few times each year when the heads of all three branches of the U.S. government gather in the Capitol to hear the American leader speak. These speeches are meant to highlight shared values and unity within the diverse U.S. federal system. Historically, presidential addresses have reflected the president's thoughts on the nation's founding ideals, traditions and the importance of societal unity and reconciliation.