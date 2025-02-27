A month into Donald Trump’s second term as U.S. president, his erratic and combative behavior remains unchanged.
Unlike his first administration, which included experienced officials in key roles — adults, essentially — his second government is staffed with people who are first and foremost faithful to the president and his rhetoric.
Trumpism is surprisingly ambiguous, so what does all this mean for American democracy? And how can Japan respond?
