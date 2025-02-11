U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to take over the Gaza Strip, remove its 2 million Palestinians and turn the coastal desert strip into some sort of Club Med proves only one thing: how short a distance it is between out-of-the-box thinking and out-of-your-mind thinking.

I can say with confidence that Trump’s proposal is the single most idiotic and dangerous Middle East "peace” initiative ever put out by an American president.

Still, I’m not sure what is more frightening: Trump’s Gaza proposal, which seems to change by the day, or the speed with which his aides and Cabinet members — almost none of whom were even briefed on it in advance — nodded their approval to the idea like a collection of bobblehead dolls.