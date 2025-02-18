January is that time of year when we pause to examine our health habits and outgoing U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory with an important data point to consider: the strong link between alcohol consumption and cancer.

Murthy’s warning is a needed and long overdue step toward helping Americans better understand the effects of even moderate drinking. Ideally, it will be followed by action from policymakers and doctors that helps Americans make better choices when it comes to alcohol.

The report doesn’t highlight anything new. Experts say evidence has mounted over the past decade that even moderate drinking can increase the risk of certain cancers. And yet, as Murthy’s report emphasizes, fewer than half of U.S. adults are aware of the connection.