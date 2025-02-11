In his first few weeks in office, U.S. President Donald Trump has followed through on a range of his campaign promises.

Though some people who voted for Trump in November thought that his campaign rhetoric was just that — promises designed to woo voters that probably would not happen — in reality he has, since taking office again, relentlessly pursued much of what he promised on the campaign trail.

And while Trump has claimed that his policies will strengthen America, in reality thus far the biggest winner of many of his actions has actually been China, supposedly the United States’ biggest competitor, and the focus of some of the uberhawks in the administration, like Secretary of State Marco Rubio. In fact, given what the administration has done so far, leaders in Beijing could well be holding champagne toasts, even in this more austere Xi Jinping era.