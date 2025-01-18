Around the beginning of each year, I customarily write a column about how we’ve just had the "best year ever” in the long history of humanity.

This annual eruption of exuberance outrages some readers who see it as disrespectful of all the tragedies around us. Others welcome it as a reminder that even in our messed-up world, many trends are still going right.

So this year, I heard from readers asking: Where’s your "best year ever” column?