You may have heard that the Oxford dictionary’s "word of the year” this year was "brain rot.”

I found that interesting for two reasons. The first is that it is clearly two words. The second is that unlike prior words of the year — like 2013’s "selfie” or last year’s "rizz” — "brain rot” is neither new nor changed from its original intended meaning. Its first use was recorded in 1854 and said to be "indicative of a general decline in mental and intellectual effort” — which, well, yeah.

Since the selection for Oxford’s yearly word is done by public poll, this leads me to my first prediction in this column of observations for tech in 2025: The brain rot economy will show signs of weakness as people grow more wary of what is being served up to them by algorithms as they scroll endlessly. In the past year, the flood of AI slop content has made looking at Facebook even more pointless — and eyeballs will go elsewhere.