South Korea has a very vibrant and proactive civil society.

All you need to do is walk around central Seoul on a Saturday or Sunday near city hall, the U.S. Embassy or the Gyeongbokgung Palace to see South Korean citizens protesting — about just about everything.

Some are pro-U.S. and pro-Donald Trump while others take the opposite view. There are explicit protests and signs admonishing North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, the Chinese Communist Party’s persecution of Falun Gong, Israel’s efforts to stamp out Hamas from Gaza, labor protests for and against the government and much more.