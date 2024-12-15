Recent events reveal India’s success in securing concessions from China.

Ending a four-year hiatus, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi resumed a structured dialogue at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October — after having held only unscheduled interactions since the 2020 Galwan Valley incident in which the Chinese and Indian armies clashed over the disputed border that divides them.

This seems to have been an opportune moment for the Chinese leadership to disengage its forces from territorial friction points and for India to resume border patrols, with both returning to pre-Galwan Valley incident positions.