Israel's ambassador to Japan criticized on Sunday a leader of Nihon Hidankyo, the atomic bomb survivors' group awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, for comparing their experiences to the children of Gaza.

Gilad Cohen congratulated Nihon Hidankyo for winning this year's prize but said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday the comparison drawn by the group's co-chair, Toshiyuki Mimaki, "is outrageous and baseless".

"Gaza is ruled by Hamas, a murderous terrorist organization committing a double war crime: targeting Israeli civilians, including women and children, while using its own people as human shields," Cohen said.