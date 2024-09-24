On the morning of Sept. 18, a boy who attended a Japanese school in Shenzhen and his mother were attacked by a knife-wielding Chinese man. The boy died early the next day.

Shenzhen is the city I visited just four months ago in May. When I saw the local Japanese consul general, whom I know very well, appearing devastated while briefing the press about the boy’s death, I was once again reminded of the gravity of the situation. What exactly is currently happening in China?

Just three months ago, on June 24, another man with a knife carried out an attack aboard a Japanese school bus in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, injuring a parent and child. A Chinese woman who tried to stop the man was killed in the tragic incident. At the time, there were rumors that the attack may have been targeted at Japanese nationals, but the Chinese authorities provided no details about the incident or the background surrounding it.