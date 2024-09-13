A sad trend in world affairs and one that is personal for me is the growing rift in the Atlantic.

I’m not talking about the geological one under the water (which widens by more than an inch per year) but about the geopolitical fault between the United States and Europe. As a dual citizen of the U.S. and Germany, I’ve taken the trans-Atlantic bond for granted throughout my life. But it will loosen, if not snap.

These two tectonic plates of geopolitics have long been moving in opposite directions. Several European NATO members have for decades skimped on defense spending, free-riding on U.S. military might and first frustrating, then enraging American taxpayers and policymakers. Even if some now spend more on their armies, the change may be too little, too late.