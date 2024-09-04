As photo editing has become easy and ubiquitous, it has transformed professional headshots — not only on LinkedIn but also on resumes.

With more advanced artificial intelligence tools, even photography studios offer editing options, from changing one’s skin tone and eye size to altering the angle of one’s lips. These studios are especially popular among new graduates looking for a job in Japan, according to an NHK report, as many believe their first hire out of university will be the most significant opportunity of their career.