Death, taxes and the endless U.S. electoral cycles are realities that no one and no country can escape. Consequently, friends and allies of America, let alone adversaries, are always adjusting and reacting to the possibilities of either a Democratic or Republican president coming into the White House.

This cycle is no different with a potential President Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. Both have upsides and downsides for America’s allies, including Japan.

The question for Japan is how to position its relationship with the U.S. and a new president.