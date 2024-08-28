The transformation of liberalism, namely its polarization, lies at the heart of social divisions and a retreat of democracy in the United States. Internationally, this shift has led to Washington’s more self-centered approach, weakened efforts on multilateralism and to the resurgence of authoritarianism, putting the liberal international order in jeopardy.

Liberalism is based on the universality of individual dignity and autonomy, which are viewed as equal and respected among all under the principle of tolerance. Especially in Japan, “liberal” may be understood as a term for a center-left stance favoring government intervention. Here, however, liberalism is understood not as a policy position but as an ideology about the human condition.

Liberalism in the U.S. today is the product of overextending the idea of individual autonomy, resulting in selfishness, and, at the same time, a return to traditional morality: A complex and intertwined process that has resulted in polarization.