In September, United Nations member states will gather in New York for a once-in-a-generation meeting. Under the theme “multilateral solutions for a better tomorrow," the Summit of the Future will bring together world leaders to reaffirm the need for international cooperation and reach a consensus on how to safeguard our shared future.

Alarmingly, with just six years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, only 17% of the SDG targets are on track to being met by the end of the decade. Amid escalating conflict, a boiling climate and an uncertain economic outlook, the Summit of the Future is punctual in getting us to realign our commitment to the goals and beyond.

By bringing attention back to the foundational elements of multilateralism — consultation, collective decisionmaking, trust and solidarity — the summit will culminate in a Pact for the Future that will reframe global governance to better address current and emerging issues ranging from digital cooperation and development financing to peace and security, employment, gender equality and youth engagement.