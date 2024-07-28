Finally, Venezuela’s moment of truth has arrived: Sunday’s vote will unveil a new political configuration for the country.

Depending on the outcome, it could lead to a much-needed restoration of democracy or — in the worst case — a further authoritarian turn by the government of Nicolas Maduro that will kill any hope of normalization.

The opposition needs an overwhelming victory to neutralize the cascade of tricks and foul play that Maduro and his cronies are preparing to try to steal the vote. Behind in the polls, with voters clearly favoring change and no good political alternatives at hand, the heirs of Hugo Chavez are betting on a close-enough result that would allow them to retain power and suppress eventual protests. But for that to happen, the decisive support of the Venezuelan military will be necessary, which makes the story significantly more complex.