Artificial intelligence is sweeping across the economy.

It’s showing up in the stock market with Nvidia’s meteoric rise and the marketing blitz around AI is inescapable, whether from software providers peddling the promise of harnessed data to golf-club makers trumpeting an AI design. Narrow AI is now a real tool and companies are figuring out how to deploy it.

Generative AI, virtual assistants and self-driving vehicles are some early use cases of the technology. Workers are being freed from tedious data-entry tasks such as extracting pertinent information from an email to fill an order and send a receipt. Software can scoop up financial data from public filings more quickly than a human and provide an instant synopsis. Most of this revolution is taking place in offices on company computers.