No one has ever said that Donald Trump doesn’t know a good story when he hears one.

Trump is a master of narrative: not always a true narrative and not always rational narrative, but the man knows a dramatic narrative.

The former president lived through one of the most harrowing episodes in American history, and, thank God, survived it. And for his nomination acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, he recounted it — to maximum primal and dark effect — before a spellbound audience in a subdued tone with a messianic vibe, as Melania, in a bright red suit, and other family members looked on from a VIP box. (Barron, who was very upset by what happened to his father, according to Trump aides, was nowhere to be seen.)