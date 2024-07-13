In her concession speech to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in November 2016, Hillary Clinton declared, "We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling, but some day someone will — and hopefully sooner than we might think right now.”

There was lots of talk about gender in politics then. Many of us thought that Clinton lost in part because of hard-core misogyny and a softer unconscious bias that led just enough voters to think of presidents only as guys in suits.

I’ve been thinking lately of that glass ceiling because of a conversation we’re not having — one about the gender of the Democratic nominee if Joe Biden takes advice from so many of us to drop out of the presidential race.