France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Friedrich Merz and Kenya’s William Ruto are among dozens of European Union and African leaders expected in Luanda amid a U.S.-European rift over a Washington plan to end the Ukraine conflict.

Talks with African nations will center on trade, migration and critical raw materials.

But EU minds will in part be focused on efforts to push back at a draft plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to stop Russia’s war in Ukraine, proposals initially seen as heavily tilted in favour of Moscow.