Despite the U.S. government souring on the global climate agenda ahead of the COP30 summit, American companies did not shy away.

An analysis of attendance lists shows there were 60 representatives of Fortune 100 companies at the Brazil event, compared with 50 at last year's in Baku, Azerbaijan. Still others attended pre-conference events in Brazil's finance hub Sao Paulo and in Rio de Janeiro.

Tech firms including Microsoft and Google, energy company Occidental Petroleum, carmaker General Motors and lender Citigroup were among those represented on a provisional U.N. list of attendees of the official summit.