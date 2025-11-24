A pricing mechanism underpinning the global copper-processing industry faces a major stress test this week, with negotiations coming to a head at a time when geopolitical tensions are running high, metal is limited and China’s dominance has left smelters elsewhere struggling to survive.

Tensions have been building for years, fueled by a rapid expansion of metal-processing capacity that has outpaced mined production. That’s now prompting questions over the entire benchmarking structure, a longstanding process under which major miners strike a deal with China’s smelters, and the rest follow suit.

The crunch point may come during a major industry gathering in Shanghai over the coming days, which serves as a backdrop to annual discussions. Miners are expected to push for even tougher supply terms for 2026, after a year when annual treatment and refining charges — or TC/RCs — crashed to a record low.