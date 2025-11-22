U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is considering greenlighting sales of Nvidia's H200 artificial intelligence chips to China, people familiar with the matter said, as a bilateral detente boosts prospects for exports of advanced U.S. technology to China.

The Commerce Department, which oversees U.S. export controls, is reviewing a change to its policy of barring sales of such chips to China, the sources said, stressing that plans could change.

A White House official declined to comment but said, "The administration is committed to securing America's global technology leadership and safeguarding our national security."